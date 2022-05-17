Ponies Fall to 'Ducks on Baseball in Education Day

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-22) fell 5-2 to the Akron RubberDucks (19-15) on Tuesday morning in front of 6,376 fans for the 17th annual Baseball in Education Day at Mirabito Stadium. Over 40 schools throughout the Southern Tier were represented.

Bo Naylor launched his second homer of the season on the first pitch of the game off Ponies starter Alex Valverde (1-3) to give the RubberDucks a 1-0 lead. George Valera then singled and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch a few batters later to make it 2-0.

Ronny Mauricio got Binghamton on the scoreboard in the second with a long home run over the indoor batting tunnel in right to slice the Akron lead in half to 2-1. It was Mauricio's fifth homer of the season.

The RubberDucks added two more in the fifth on a two-run double from Will Brennan, his league-leading 33rd and 34th RBI of the season, giving Akron a 4-1 lead.

Francisco Alvarez's sacrifice fly in the fifth scored Zach Ashford to make it 4-2. Akron tacked on another run in the eighth on an RBI double from Julian Escobedo.

Akron starter Xzavion Curry (2-1) pitched five and two thirds innings giving up six hits, two runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out 10. RubberDucks relief pitchers Andrew Misiaszek and Tim Herrin combined for three and a third scoreless innings.

The Ponies will continue their series against Akron Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. Pregame coverage will start at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF & 92.1 FM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jake Mangum has reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 games... Alvarez increased his hit-streak to six games with a single in the seventh.

