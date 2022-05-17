May 17, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 17, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







RALLY FALLS SHORT - The Yard Goats broke onto the scoreboard first, bringing two runs in against Sea Dogs starter Brandon Walter in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Brenton Doyle walked, and Daniel Cope reached on a throwing error. Both scored on an Aaron Schunk double, gaining the lead, 2-0. Hartford added one in the bottom of the fourth. Doyle hit a solo homer to right, extending their lead 3-0. In the bottom of the sixth, Kyle Datres contributed another run with a solo long ball, making it 4-0. They added two more in the sixth on a Schunk homer, expanding their advantage to 6-0. More offense came for the Yard Goats in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Michael Toglia and Jimmy Herron collected back-to-back singles. Datres continued his good day, driving in Toglia with a base hit, adding to Hartford's lead 7-0. The Sea Dogs' offense erupted in the top of the ninth, scoring six runs. Kole Cottam walked, Christian Koss singled, and Tyler Dearden was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brandon Howlett forced in the first run of the game for Portland with a walk, making it 7-1. One out later, David Hamilton cleared the bases with a double, cutting into the lead 7-4. Nick Sogard followed with an RBI single, scoring Hamilton and bringing them within two runs, 7-5. Pedro Castellanos drove in the final run with a single, but the Sea Dogs couldn't muster any more offense, falling in the finale 7-6.

BELLO AND POLITI ARE PROMOTED - Prior to tonight's game, RHP Brayan Bello and RHP Andrew Polit were both promoted to the AAA Worcester Red Sox. This year, Bello had a 4-2 record and 1.60 ERA. In his six starts, he tossed 33.2 innings allowing seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits while walking 12 and striking out 42. He recorded Portland's fifth-ever no-hitter in Sea Dogs history on May 5th vs Reading in the second game of a doubleheader. He needed 96 pitches to complete the feat, allowing one run (unearned) while walking three and striking out five. Bello was then named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, May 2 - 8 following his no-hitter. Andrew Politi recorded a 2.03 ERA with the Sea Dogs and was 4-4 in save opportunities, fanning 20 hitters in 13.1 innings.

WELCOME (BACK) TO PORTLAND - LHP Kyle Hart and RHP Darin Gillies will join the Sea Dogs today. RHP Darin Gillies pitched in relief for Portland and Worcester this year. Prior to his promotion to Worcester, he tossed 3.1 innings for the Sea Dogs allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out three. With the Woo Sox, Gillies pitched 6.0 innings allowing 14 runs on 14 hits and recording a 21.00 ERA. LHP Kyle Hart joins Portland's starting rotation after pitching for the Sea Dogs in 2018 and 2019. Hart spent 2021 with the the Woo Sox and started 2022 there as well. With Worcester this season, Hart is 4-2 with a 5.88 ERA in seven appearances. Hart has earned International League Pitcher of the Week Honors this year after 6.0 hitless innings against the Toledo Mud Hens. He made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox August 13th, 2020.

WHERE DO WE STAND - After dropping five games last week to the Hartford Yard Goats, the Sea Dogs are now in fifth place, 6.5 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots. The Harrisburg Senators are currently in fourth place and 3.5 games out of first place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 17, 2016: Andrew Benintendi picked up his first Double-A hits, going 2-for-3, 2 RBI and a walk in Portland's 5-3 win over New Hampshire...Benintendi walked in his first at-bat, singled home a run in his second at-bat and nailed a run-scoring double in his third turn.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched in relief May 13th at Hartford and tossed 2.0 innings allowing two runs (both unearned) on one hit while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Murphy faced the the Senators on April 14th at Harrisburg and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six in 5.0 innings. Both runs scored in second inning then scattered two hits across his final 3.0 innings of outing.

