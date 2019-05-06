Poteet to Jacksonville; Roeder to Jupiter

MOBILE, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Right-handed starting pitcher Cody Poteet has returned to Jacksonville's active roster from the Temporarily Inactive List due to the birth of a child. Poteet this season is 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in his four starts with the Jumbo Shrimp.

In a corresponding move, right-handed starting pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Roeder made one start for Jacksonville last week in Mississippi, taking the loss as he allowed a run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Roeder started the season with Jupiter, with no record and a 2.00 ERA in his three appearances and one start.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Tonight the Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game series with the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium on Monday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.52 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mobile right-handed pitcher Jesus Castillo (0-4, 6.46 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

