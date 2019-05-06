Home this Week: Generals Host Barons, May 6-10

THIS WEEK'S GENERALS JEOPARDY CATEGORIES: Monday Munchables, Thursday Thirst-Quenchers, and 2018 Southern League Championship Hoopla!

2019 Homestand #3: May 6-10 vs. Birmingham

Photo: Generals starter Emilio Vargas

(credit: Danny Parker)

Series Opener: May 6, 6:05pm

The Generals bested Birmingham 4-1 in their April series at Regions Field, and Jackson will go for similar results this week!

Projected Jackson Rotation:

Game 1: RHP Riley Smith (6:05)

Game 2: RHP Bo Takahashi (6:05)

Game 3: RHP Emilio Vargas (11:05)

Game 4: RHP Sam Lewis (6:05)

Game 5: TBA (6:05)

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT ON MONDAY NIGHT: May 6 ...featuring $16 tickets for bottomless concessions, including: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Nachos, Popcorn, Ice Cream & Soda!

Are you hungry AND starved for Generals baseball? News flash: We can fix that! We're serving seconds (and thirds and fourths) for the second year in a row for 6:05pm Monday night games at The Ballpark at Jackson. "Belly Buster" concessions games will feature special ticket prices to allow fans to eat their fill of hot dogs, burgers, nachos, popcorn, ice cream, and soda.

Integrated Communications is our 2019 sponsor for all your eat-'til-you-drop dinners at The Ballpark. We're putting the "plate" in home plate - come hungry!

THE WAIT IS OVER, THE RINGS ARE HERE:

"All We Do Is Win" Night is Friday, May 10, with Postgame Fireworks!

When does a Friday feel like a Saturday? ANSWER: "All We Do Is Win" Night! The Generals will celebrate their 2018 Southern League Championship on Friday, May 10 at 6:05pm, with Advance Financial 24/7 as the celebration's presenting sponsor. 1,000 replica championship rings given away by Elite Contractors and ABC Supply Co to the first-arriving fans, and a special Friday edition of postgame fireworks will also occur! Don't miss this Daily Double!

DOLLAR NIGHT: Thursday, May 9

...featuring $1 Tickets, $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Sodas, $1 Popcorn & $1 Beer

The Generals will host true Dollar Nights on Thursdays this year, presented by Leaders Credit Union! Join us for our third "thirsty" Thursday on May 9, with first pitch against Birmingham set for 6:05pm CT.

On The Field: Kohn, Westbrook lead Generals into May

The Generals return home for their series with Birmingham with some high-profile players performing at their best. Michael Kohn (left, pitching) won the Southern League's BC (R) Powder Relief Pitcher of the Month award for April, while outfielder Jamie Westbrook (right, hitting) was recently profiled by MILB.com for his strong contributions to Jackson's early-season efforts.

?The defending Southern League champions have eight of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects on their current roster. Check out the team's statistics here!

10-GAME HOMESTAND COMING IN JUNE: Treat a grad or Dad to fun!

The Generals' only ten-game homestand of the First Half is just one month away, ending on Father's Day, June 16! Thinking of treating a graduating friend or child to a fun night in the same week? We've got a master's degree in partying! Dial our team at 731.988.5299 to plan ahead!

