Homestand Highlights: May 6-10 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

May 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - After completing just the fourth ever five-game series sweep in club history over Jacksonville Sunday, the red-hot Mississippi Braves continue their 10-game homestand this week against the first-place Minnesota Twins affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos! The second leg of the homestand features $2 ticket deals for Nurses Night and Teacher Appreciation Night, our first Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday and a replica cap giveaway!

What's Chop'n:

Facing the Blue Wahoos:

The M-Braves (15-13) are in second place in the Southern League South Division standings, four games back of the Blue Wahoos (20-10). Last season, Mississippi went 9-16 against Pensacola as a Cincinnati Reds affiliate and 6-4 against the Twins affiliate which was in Chattanooga (since 2015). Since the Twins Double-A affiliate entered the Southern League, the Braves are 26-14 against them. M-Braves By The Numbers:

During the five-game series sweep of Jacksonville, M-Braves pitchers held the opposition to just three runs over 46 innings, with 49 strikeouts, holding them to just a .173 batting average. This series will match the top two teams in the Southern League in pitching. Pensacola has a team-ERA of 2.48, while the M-Braves boast a 3.03 ERA.

Who to Watch:

Pensacola's roster features six of the Twins' top-30 prospects according to most recent rankings at MLB Pipeline: OF Alex Kirilloff (2), RHP Brusdar Graterol (3), INF/OF Luis Arraez (17), RHP Jorge Alcala (18), RHP Griffin Jax (23) and INF/OF Travis Blankenhorn (28).

The Mississippi active roster has nine of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Cristian Pache (4), OF Drew Waters (8), LHP Joey Wentz (12), LHP Kyle Muller (13), RHP Huascar Ynoa (14), RHP Patrick Weigel (19), LHP Tucker Davidson (22) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (30).

There are five MLB Top 100 prospects on both rosters: Kirilloff (8), Anderson (30), Pache (33), Graterol (64) and Waters (81). Did You Know?:

Two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson became co-owner of the Blue Wahoos in January 2015.

Monday, May 6 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

SportClips Military Monday - All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive FREE Field Level or General Admission tickets when presenting a valid ID. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips Prize pack. All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.

Nurses Night - It's National Nurses Day so all nurses/health professionals receive $2 admission for up to 4 guests with badge as a thank you for everything they do! Enjoy $3 domestic beers, $4 import beers and $5 wine.

State Champion Pearl HS Basketball Team Recognition - The state champion basketball team will be introduced during a pregame ceremony.

Mustard Monday - Free samples of mustards from around the world. Mustard games for kids! Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Patrick Weigel vs. RHP Sean Poppen

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark In The Park - All Tuesday evening games will be "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

Pisgah Elementary School Pregame Performance - Come early and listen to a performance from Pisgah Elementary School's choir. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz vs. RHP Jorge Alcala

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Pensacola | 10:35 am | Gates Open at 9:30 am

Education Day - The M-Braves will entertain local school kids with one of our annual Education Day games.

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Every Wednesday this season fans can get (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY).

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson vs. RHP Brusdar Graterol

Thursday, May 9 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks for just $2 each!

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player. Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Randy Dobnak

Friday, May 10 vs. Jacksonville | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Fan Friday Giveaway - M-Braves Replica Cap -The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Replica Cap, presented By Morgan & Morgan.

Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash - $10K in cash will be spread out in the outfield and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pros after the game!

We Made Fist Bump Friday A Thing - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Kyle Muller vs. RHP Griffin Jax

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.