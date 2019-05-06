Generals Gameday: May 6 vs. Birmingham

Jackson Generals (15-14)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (11-19)

Monday, May 6 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 30 | Home Game 10 | First Half Game 30

Generals Starter: RHP Riley Smith (1-2, 3.29 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Kyle Kubat (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Birmingham Barons (AA, Chicago White Sox) for the first time in 2019. The two teams will meet in 21 games over in four separate series in 2019, with 15 of those games happening in three First Half series. Jackson went 4-1 against Birmingham in their April 20-24 clash, with four Generals pitchers tossing quality starts.

CWS Top-30 Prospects at Birmingham: OF Luis Robert (#4), OF Micker Adolfo (#8), OF Blake Rutherford (#9), OF Luis Gonzalez (#10), SS Laz Rivera (#17), 1B Gavin Sheets (#18), RHP Jimmy Lambert (#19)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, pulled even with the Tennessee Smokies in the SL North on Sunday, downing the home team in a 3-0 series finale victory. The matinee triumph at Smokies Stadium evened the season series between Tennessee (15-14) and Jackson (15-14) at five games apiece.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson's Riley Smith is coming off his best start of the year, a seven-inning effort where he allowed a run on four hits in an eventual extra-innings loss. (Smith took no decision.) He had success last time he threw against Birmingham, shutting out the Barons with 78% of his 69 pitches going for strikes in six innings of work. Birmingham counterpart Kyle Kubat, a recent arrival from Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem, tossed seven shutout frames against Chattanooga in his 2019 debut with the Barons, striking out seven men. The former Nebraska Cornhusker was traded to the White Sox at the end of Spring Training in 2017, but he's only recently been given a chance to be in the rotation, earning 14 of his 19 career starts in the last ten months.

JAZZ-HAMMER POWERED ON: On May 5, Jazz Chisholm homered at Tennessee for the fourth time in three games, upping his league-leading home run total to 9. The 21-year-old shortstop is the only player in the league with multiple multi-homer games this year, something he did twice in the Midwest League last season. His 18 runs scored and 12 extra-base hits are also top-10 Southern League marks entering Monday.

TICKETS

RING IT UP: The Generals' 2018 championship celebration, a.k.a. "All We Do Is Win" Night, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 10, complete with a special post-game firework show. The night will be sponsored by Advance Financial 24/7, and 1,000 replica championship rings will be given away to the first-arriving fans on behalf of Elite Contractors and ABC Supply Co.

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

