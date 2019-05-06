Kubat Shuts Down the Generals in 2-0 Win

JACKSON, Tenn. - A second straight impressive start for Kyle Kubat got the Birmingham Barons (12-19) a 2-0 victory over the Jackson Generals (15-15) Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.

It wasn't an offensive friendly night for either team, but Birmingham had the advantage. Barons shortstop Laz Rivera, the White Sox No. 17 prospect, roped a single to center field in the second inning to score Gavin Sheets and go up 1-0. It was Rivera's fifth RBI of the season.

In his second Barons game and start of the season, left-hander Kubat was masterful. In seven shutout innings, his command was on point and he didn't give up any runs. To go along with five strikeouts, he gave up just three hits and did not walk any Jackson batters.

After Monday's outing, Kubat has now pitched 31 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

After the Generals put runners on first and second in the sixth with no outs, Kubat was able to induce a 5-4-3 double play for two outs. He then got Generals Jamie Westbrook to chase a high fastball for a strikeout and escape the jam still leading 1-0.

Ti'Quan Forbes and Gavin Sheets opened the top of the ninth with singles before Trey Michalczewski singled home Forbes to make it 2-0. It was Michalczewski's second RBI of the season.

Barons reliever Connor Walsh earned a two-inning save in relief of Kubat. It was Walsh's first save of the season.

It was the Barons third shutout win this season, with all three coming on the road. It was also the Barons first win in 15 tries this season when scoring less than three runs in a game.

Forbes' single in the ninth gave him a hit in 15 of his last 19 games. Sheets reached base three times Monday and pushed his on base streak to 13 of his last 17 games.

Birmingham will resume their five-game series with Jackson at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday from. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert (3-1, 2.94 ERA) will get the start for the Barons and make his seventh start of the season.

