Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners for April 29 - May 5

May 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson Generals infielder Jazz Chisholm has been named Player of the Week and Pensacola Blue Wahoos RHP Griffin Jax has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of April 29 - May 5.

Chisholm, 21, earns Player of the Week after clubbing four home runs across his last three games and leading the league in total bases (18), slugging (.900), and OPS (1.317). He also ranked among the league leaders in both runs scored (5, T-3rd) and runs batted in (6, T-1st).

Despite a slow start to the season, the Nassau, Bahamas native is hitting .270 (10-for-37) with nine runs scored, five home runs, and eight RBIs in his last 10 games. Through 25 games this season with Jackson, Chisholm finds himself leading the league with nine home runs and ranking among the league leaders in runs scored (18, T-5th), total bases (47, 7th), and slugging (.516, 8th). MLB Pipeline has Chisholm listed as the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect and the no. 57 prospect in baseball overall.

Jax, 24, is named Pitcher of the Week following a pair of strong starts against a pair of top five offenses. This past Monday, the Air Force Academy product worked 5.1 frames against Jackson; allowing only four hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out a pair. Jax followed that performance up yesterday with 6.2 strong innings, picking up the win and allowing only two runs (zero earned runs) on five hits while fanning five Biloxi batters.

Jax is a member of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which allows him to play professional baseball as training for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan while remaining a Second Lieutenant and acquisitions officer in the United States Air Force. Just prior to Opening Day, he was named the Air Force's 2018 Male Athlete of the Year.

The Minnesota Twins selected Jax in the third round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft. After gaining entry into the WCAP in April 2018, the Englewood, Colorado native has been playing baseball full-time. He is currently listed as the Twins no. 23 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

