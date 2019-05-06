Jumbo Shrimp Fall to BayBears 8-2

May 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-21) fell to the Mobile BayBears (13-17) by an 8-2 score in the first game of the five-game series at Hank Aaron Stadium on Monday night.

Mobile right-handed starting pitcher Jesus Castillo (1-4) earned the victory by pitching eight and two-third innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Jacksonville right-handed starting pitcher Cody Poteet (2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

The BayBears quickly struck in the bottom of the first, with Bo Way delivering an RBI single to give Mobile a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, Mobile added to its lead with an RBI single for Brandon Sandoval, and an error in right field by Magneuris Sierra allowed a second run to score on the play to put the lead at 3-0. Jack Kruger immediately followed with an RBI double to give the BayBears a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Kruger added a solo homer to left to push the lead to 5-0 BayBears.

The BayBears added three runs in the seventh off Jacksonville right-handed reliever Kolton Mahoney. Jahmai Jones delivered a two-run triple, followed by an RBI double for Jhoan Urena to grow the lead to 8-0.

In the ninth, Castillo was one out away from a complete game shutout before Magneuris Sierra legged out an infield single. Brian Miller followed with an RBI single to score Sierra from second to cut the BayBears lead to 8-1, also ending a 30-inning scoreless drought for the Jumbo Shrimp offense. After Castillo was lifted from the game, Justin Twine added an RBI single off BayBears left-handed reliever Adrian Almeida to make it an 8-2 score. Almeida retired the next batter John Silviano on a groundout to second to end the contest, as Jacksonville falls in its seventh straight game.

The Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears will continue the series with the second game of the five-game set at Hank Aaron Stadium on Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills (1-4, 4.68 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against a Mobile starter to be announced. Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.