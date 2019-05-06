Adrian De Horta Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

MOBILE, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Adrian De Horta has been reinstated from the temporarily inactive list and promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

De Horta, 24, appeared in three games with the BayBears during the month of April. De Horta pitched an immaculate seventh inning against Pensacola in his first outing on April 8, needing just nine pitches to strike out the side. In 13 1/3 innings pitched over three games, two starts, he allowed three runs on seven hits with eight walks and 23 strikeouts.

In 92 professional games, 66 starts, De Horta has a 10-14 record with a 4.61 ERA. The La Puente, California native was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of South Hills High School. De Horta made his Double-A debut on May 24, 2017, pitching in one game with San Antonio. He was released by the Padres on March 19, 2018, and signed with the Angels three days later.

This is the first time De Horta has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

