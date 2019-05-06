Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 6 at Mobile

May 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game set at the Mobile BayBears with Monday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.52 ERA) makes the start for the Shrimp against Mobile RHP Jesus Castillo (0-4, 6.46 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

MISSISSIPPI EXECUTES SWEEP WITH WALK-OFF

The Jacksonville pitching staff held Mississippi to just two hits on Sunday, but the Braves walked off with a 1-0 win in 10 innings to finish off a five-game sweep of the Jumbo Shrimp. The game was scoreless into the 10th, with Drew Waters starting on second base. After a sacrifice bunt moved him to third, Luis Valenzuela was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners. A successful squeeze bunt by Alejandro Salazar scored Waters to win the game for Mississippi. Jacksonville starter Jordan Yamamoto struck out six and ceded just one hit and two walks in his six innings of work.

PLAYING WITH MATCHES

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Santiago Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 22 potential base stealers, leading Double-A and ranking in a tie for second out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 47.8 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A.

THE SAHARA DESERT

Through just 30 games, Jacksonville has already suffered eight shutout defeats, the most of any team in the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp are coming off a five-game set in which they were blanked three times by Mississippi, and entering a new set on Monday with Mobile, Jacksonville has not scored in 22 consecutive innings. Interestingly, the Shrimp had the circuit's worst record in blankings in 2018, finishing just 4-16 (.200). The club's 16 zeroes were the most in the league since Jackson suffered 21 shutouts in 2015.

PALATE CLEANSING

Jacksonville went 4-2 in six games from April 23-28, plating a total of 35 runs in those contests (5.8 per game). However, in the six affairs since then, all defeats, the Jumbo Shrimp have tallied a grand total of four runs. Part of the issue for Jacksonville has been a lack of extra-base hits during this poor stretch of offense. Over the last six games, the Jumbo Shrimp have totaled just four extra-base hits. Jacksonville, which ranks last in Double-A with only eight home runs on the season, also hasn't homered in six straight games.

WE HEART JAX (& ALSO ST. A)

Heading into play on Sunday, Jacksonville has lost 10 of their last 11 road games. The club's 2-13 road record equals that of the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) for the worst such mark at the Double-A level. In 15 home games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp are 8-7 and have batted .246/.308/.325 (.633 OPS). The club has posted a 2.85 ERA and yielded just 99 hits (6.6 H/9) in 136.0 innings. However, on the road, Jacksonville is slashing .202/.275/.264 (.539 OPS), totaling a 4.16 ERA with 118 hits surrendered (8.6 H/9) in 123.1 frames.

ECHOES OF SUCCESS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 2-13 record and 5.33 ERA over 81.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 41 walks (4.7 BB/9), 78 strikeouts (8.7 K/9) and 84 hits allowed (9.3 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 11 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 5-5 record and 2.52 ERA (18 ER in 64.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 24 (3.4 BB), fanned 49 (6.9 K/9) and yielded 47 hits (6.6 H/9) over this run.

BEAT THE STREAK

From April 16-23, Jacksonville lost eight games in a row, their longest skid since dropping eight in a row from April 15-22 of the 2017 season. The Jumbo Shrimp followed that up with five consecutive victories from April 24-28. However, Jacksonville has completely undone that positive run with six straight losses immediately after that winning stretch. At 10-20, the club is already off to their worst start through 30 games in recorded team history (through the 2005 season). Sunday's loss to Mississippi marked the first time the Braves have broomed the Jumbo Shrimp since at least the 2005 season.

SHRIMP SCOPES

With only an unearned run against on Sunday in Mississippi, Jacksonville's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in their last 11.0 innings (10 H, 5 BB, 14 K)... The Jumbo Shrimp are a season-low 10 games under .500. The club's 10.0-game divisional deficit is also their largest of the season... Jacksonville went 9-9 against Mobile in 2018.

Southern League Stories from May 6, 2019

