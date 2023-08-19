Ports Use Longball to Down Giants 9-4

Stockton, CA - Henry Bolte and Cooper Uhl each hit three-run homers and Gunnar Hoglund picked up his first career win as the Ports defeated the San Jose Giants 9-4 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Ports watched the Giants (62-51) bounce back with three unanswered runs in the second and third to claim their first lead of the game. With runners on first and third and no outs, Cole Foster looped a single into left field to score Scott Bandura tying the game at one. After a strikeout, Jack Payton scored from third base on a groundout to second off the bat of Anthony Rodriguez to give San Jose a 2-1 lead.

San Jose designated hitter Tanner O'Tremba made it 3-1 he hit a solo home run to right field with two outs in the bottom of the third.

The Ports (42-71) came back to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the third. Angel Arevalo lined a single to right field to start the frame, and after a walk to Dereck Salom the Ports executed a double steal to put runners on second and third with one out. Bolte then drilled a three-run home run onto the berm in right center to shoot the Ports in front 4-3.

Stockton added on in the fifth. Salom walked and Will Simpson singled to center to put runners on first and second for Uhl who pulled a fly ball over the wall down the left field line for a three-run shot to extend the Ports lead to 7-3.

Stockton added an unearned run in the sixth when Yeniel Laboy scored on a throwing error to make it 8-3, and after Alexander Suarez hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to make it 8-4, Uhl hit an RBI single to left center in the bottom half of the inning to give the Ports a five-run lead again at 9-4.

Ports reliever Alejandro Manzano allowed just one hit over the final two innings, retiring the Giants in order in the ninth to end the ballgame.

Hoglund (1-5) picked up his first career win allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in five innings. San Jose starter Nomar Medina (4-7) took the loss surrendering four runs (three earned) on two hits over four innings. Manzano picked up the save in his Stockton debut allowing just one run over four innings.

The Ports will go for the series win in the finale against the Giants on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitched scheduled for 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

