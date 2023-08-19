Miscues Sink Ports in 4-1 Loss to Giants

Stockton, CA - Three Ports errors allowed three unearned runs to score while Stockton managed just four hits in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Giants on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Giants (62-50) took the lead in the top of the second inning against Stockton starter Luis Morales. After a one-out walk to Luke Shliger, Anthony Rodriguez drove a double to the gap in left center to drive in the first run of the ballgame giving the Giants a 1-0 lead.

Down by one, the Ports (41-71) had chances in the fifth and sixth to tie the score or take the lead with two outs. With Dylan Cumming on the mound, Bjay Cooke struck out with runners on first and second to end the threat in the fifth, and Jonah Cox bounced out to second base with the bases loaded to end the sixth with the Ports trailing 1-0.

In the top of the eighth, the Giants capitalized on an error to double their lead. Alexander Suarez reached to start the inning on an error by Bjay Cooke and with two outs moved to third base on an errant pickoff throw by Stockton reliever Dallas Woolfolk. Tanner O'Tremba then doubled to right center to score Suarez making it 2-0.The Giants again took advantage of an error to double their lead in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Turner Hill hit a ground ball to shortstop Myles Naylor who made an errant throw to first allowing two runs to score to make it 4-0.

The Ports got on the board in the bottom of the ninth. Cox reached with a one-out single and took second base with two outs on defensive indifference. Cox scored when San Jose shortstop Cole Foster's throw to first on Pedro Pineda's infield single got away from O'Tremba to make it 4-1. Pineda, however, was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the ballgame.

Cumming (6-2) got the win for the Giants allowing just one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts over five innings. Morales (0-3) took the loss for the Ports allowing just one run on one hit with five strikeouts over four innings.

With the series even at two games apiece, the Ports will look to take the edge in the six-game set on Pink Night on Saturday in game five against the Giants with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

