Lake Elsinore Storm Take Two to Inch Closer to Final Playoff Spot

August 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm were six games back of the final wildcard position, having been shut out for the second time this homestand on Friday night. And, due to the incoming storm of Hurricane Hilary, the MLB announced that the game on Sunday afternoon would be rescheduled to a doubleheader on Saturday. This turned one evening of baseball into possibly the most important day the Storm have had this season.

Luckily, they were up for the task. In Game One, the Storm were forced into yet another bullpen game due to injuries and call-ups. Once again, the bullpen kept the 66ers flummoxed. Ruben Galindo, Xavier Ruiz, & Dylan Nedved would combine to go all seven innings while striking out five and allowing just ONE earned run.

The Storm offense, on the other hand, was as potent as it has been all season. Devin Ortiz and Tyler Robertson would each collect two hits while Ortiz scored twice, Robertson brought home three of the seven runs. A five run fourth inning would catapult the Storm to victory by a score of 7-1.

In Game Two, the Storm needed just three hits to collect the win thanks to more incredible pitching from Enmanuel Pinales. He would go six innings, give up just one earned run, and strike out five batters and in a game that was slated for seven innings, that became massive when, trailing by one, the Storm put together a string of good at bats with some help from 66ers pitching.

Once again happening in the fourth inning, Devin Ortiz would begin the frame with a single. After a groundout and flyout, it seemed like once again the Storm were going to leave empty-handed. Fortunately, Griffin Doersching and Tyler Robertson each delivered six pitch walks to load the bases. Then, on the first pitch to Jay Beshears, the 66ers starting pitcher would accidentally hit him in the helmet, to bring home a run.

Four pitches later, 18-year-old Rosman Verdugo would hit his California League-leading 29th double to bring two runs home and give Lake Elsinore their first lead of the night. A wild pitch would score the fourth run of the game for the Storm and give them a three run lead with three innings remaining.

Robertson would collect his fourth RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly to cement the score at 5-1. Having won both games of today's doubleheader, the Storm now sit just four games back of the final wildcard spot with 18 total games remaining. In addition, they play the team they are chasing in their final homestand, meaning they simply need to keep pace with the 66ers over the next to weeks to keep their hopes alive of achieving their first back-to-back championships.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.