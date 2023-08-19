Cole Carrigg Collects Franchise-Record Three Triples as Grizzlies Vanquish Nuts 10-6

August 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (68-45, 32-15) overpowered the Modesto Nuts (60-53, 26-21) 10-6 Saturday night from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies improved to 32-15 (.681) in the second half, 35-16 (.686) in their last 51 games and 45-19 (.703) in their last 64 contests. With the win, Fresno has taken three out of five games from Modesto in the series and can leave town with no less than a split. The Grizzlies now hold a six-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 19 contests to go (seven versus one another).

Fresno's offense supplied 10 runs on 13 hits with five of them landing for extra-bases. Eight of the nine Grizzlies starters tallied a hit while six of the nine batters etched a run and RBI. Fresno plated multi-runs in four separate frames, including five unanswered runs in the sixth inning or later. Rockies #11 prospect and Modesto native Cole Carrigg stole the spotlight with a franchise-breaking evening. The 21-year-old Carrigg laced three triples, the most in a single-game by an individual batter in the franchise's (Grizzlies) 25-year history. Jesus Bugarin was the most recent holder of the record (with two), done on May 19, 2023 also at Modesto. Carrigg's first two triples led off the first and third innings while his final one came in the eighth. He finished with a career-high four hits and his third stolen base with Fresno. In four games, Carrigg is batting .579 with a 1.603 OPS.

Besides Carrigg, the rest of the Grizzlies lineup relished strong contests. Bugarin tied the game in the sixth with a monster solo shot down the left field line. It was Bugarin's 10th homer of the year. Daniel Amaral ripped a double, swiped a bag (22nd) and raced home twice. Jake Snider also scored a pair of runs, giving him four over the past two contests. Snider stole a base as well, his 22nd of the season. Dyan Jorge spanked a pair of singles, driving in three RBI and waltzing home twice. Skyler Messinger extended his hit streak to seven games after two singles and one RBI. Kyle Karros mustered a sacrifice fly, his first Fresno RBI and Bryant Betancourt yielded his 50th RBI of 2023.

Grizzlies' southpaw Albert Pacheco (6-2) received the decision after five innings of work. Pacheco permitted six runs (four earned) on a career-high nine hits. He fanned a pair and did not issue a walk. Fresno's bullpen duo of Carson Skipper (hold, 11) and Austin Becker were lights out. They combined for four shutout frames, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters.

The Nuts offense provided six runs on 10 hits, logging all their runs over two innings. Modesto delivered four two-out runs in the fourth inning after a pair of two-RBI singles. Tatem Levins and Brock Rodden were the multi-RBI recipients. The Nuts added two more runs in the fifth after Gabe Moncada crushed a single to right. Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse (7-5) suffered the setback after being rocked for six frames. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Cole Carrigg (4-5, 3 3B, RBI, 2 R, SB)

- 2B Dyan Jorge (2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Brock Rodden (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

- 1B Gabe Moncada (2-4, 2 RBI, R)

- C Tatem Levins (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday August 20 Modesto

Nuts

(Road) Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-1, 7.20) vs. Modesto RHP Riley Davis (6-0, 3.90) 6:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Nuts manager Zach Vincej was ejected by home plate umpire Tim Barreras in the sixth during the Jesus Bugarin home run.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.