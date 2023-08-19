Ports Power Past Giants, 9-4

San Jose's bid for a third straight win in Stockton fell short on Saturday night with a 9-4 setback to the Ports at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton hit a pair of three-run home runs in the contest en route to the victory as the Giants lost for the third time in five games during the series. San Jose (62-51 overall, 22-25 second half) will now look to split the six-game set when they close out the series against the Ports on Sunday.

Tanner O'Tremba (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Alexander Suarez (1-for-4, HR, RBI) each hit a solo home run for the Giants in the loss. Scott Bandura (2-for-3), Jack Payton (2-for-4) and Cole Foster (2-for-4, RBI) added two singles apiece.

San Jose enjoyed an early two-run lead on Saturday before Stockton's power surge. The Ports scored once in the bottom of the first on an error, but the Giants responded with a two-run second inning. Bandura led off the frame by drawing a walk before Payton singled. Foster followed with an RBI single as Bandura scored the first San Jose run. An error on the play also allowed the trail runners to advance to second and third before Anthony Rodriguez's groundout plated Payton for a 2-1 Giants advantage. San Jose then extended their lead to 3-1 when O'Tremba connected for his seventh home run of the season - a solo shot to right in the top of the third.

Meanwhile, Nomar Medina started on the mound for the Giants and after allowing an unearned run in the first and tossing a scoreless bottom of the second, the left-hander would run into trouble in the third. Angel Arevalo began the inning for the Ports with a single before Dereck Salom walked. Following a successful double steal with one out, Henry Bolte delivered a big hit for Stockton with a three-run home run to deep right center. The round-tripper was Bolte's 12th of the year as the Ports reclaimed the lead at 4-3.

Stockton then produced another three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back on their way to victory. With reliever Mauricio Estrella on the mound for San Jose, Salom walked with one out before Will Simpson singled. After Bolte flied out, Cooper Uhl stepped to the plate and launched a three-run home run to left - his second longball of the season - to make it 7-3 Ports.

After Stockton scored once on another Giants error in the bottom of the sixth, San Jose hit their second solo homer of the night when Suarez went deep in the top of the seventh. The home run was Suarez's sixth this season as the Giants pulled within 8-4.

The Ports then completed the scoring on a Uhl run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh - his fourth RBI of the night - to stretch the Stockton lead to 9-4.

Medina (4-7) was saddled with the loss for San Jose after surrendering four runs (three earned) over his four innings of work. He allowed only two hits, walked three and struck out four.

The Giants out-hit the Ports 8-7. In addition to their two three-run homers, Stockton stole five bases.

Tanner O'Tremba hit his seventh home run of the season in Saturday's 9-4 loss to Stockton

The Giants conclude their series in Stockton on Sunday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 6:05 PM. Mikell Manzano is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

