Giants' Pitching Dominant in 4-1 Win

Three Giants pitchers - Seth Corry, Ljay Newsome and Dylan Cumming - combined on a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark. The dominant work from the trio of hurlers highlighted San Jose's second straight win as the Giants (62-50 overall, 22-24 second half) evened their series with Stockton at two games apiece.

Corry made his second start since coming off the injured list and struck out five batters over two scoreless innings with one hit allowed. Newsome, who joined San Jose from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) earlier in the week and has major league experience with the Seattle Mariners, fired two hitless innings in his Giants debut with three strikeouts. Cumming then worked the final five frames yielding just one unearned run. Cumming surrendered three hits, walked none and struck out six to pick-up the win. San Jose came within one out of shutting out the Ports on Friday.

Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) collected a pair of hits and Tanner O'Tremba (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) had a key two-out RBI double to lead the way offensively for the Giants.

San Jose took an early lead with a single run in the top of the second and the game would remain at 1-0 all the way until the eighth inning. In the second, the rally began when Luke Shliger drew a one-out walk. Rodriguez was up next and he doubled to left scoring Shilger all the way from first base to put the Giants ahead by a 1-0 margin.

O'Tremba's double in the top of the eighth then extended the San Jose lead. Alexander Suarez led off by reaching on an error before a wild pick-off throw from Ports reliever Dallas Woolfolk advanced the runner to third with two outs. Moments later, O'Tremba hit a double to center to bring home Suarez for a 2-0 advantage.

The Giants then capitalized on more poor Stockton defense in the top of the ninth to plate two insurance runs. With one out, Shilger was hit by a pitch before Rodriguez singled to put runners on the corners. Suarez was then plunked with two outs to load the bases. Hill followed with a grounder to shortstop that was thrown away by the Ports' Myles Naylor for an error as both Shliger and Rodriguez scored to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, San Jose pitching cruised through the majority of the game. Corry worked around a leadoff walk and a two-out single in the top of the first before striking out the side in a perfect second inning. Newsome entered to begin the bottom of the third and benefited from a caught stealing at second base in his first inning of work. He then breezed through a 1-2-3 fourth inning to complete his outing.

Cumming was summoned in the bottom of the fifth and managed to maintain the slim one-run lead through his first three innings of work. The right-hander stranded two runners in the fifth after a one-out HBP and a two-out error. In the sixth, a two-out error followed by a single and another hit batter loaded the bases, but Jonah Cox grounded out to end the threat. Cumming then fanned two in a perfect bottom of the seventh.

After the Giants extended their lead in the top of the eighth, Cumming returned to the mound in the bottom half and put up another zero despite a leadoff error. Stockton then scored once in the bottom of the ninth to break-up the shutout, but Cumming managed to close out the game. With one out, Cox singled and then took second on defensive indifference with two down. Pedro Pineda followed with an infield single while a throwing error charged to shortstop Cole Foster on the play allowed Cox to score trimming the San Jose lead to 4-1. Pineda though was then thrown out at second attempting to steal to end the game.

The Giants out-hit the Ports 6-4. The two teams combined for seven errors (San Jose 4, Stockton 3). The Giants have 20 games remaining in the regular season.

Seth Corry struck out five over two scoreless innings in his start on Friday night

The Giants continue their series against the Ports on Saturday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

