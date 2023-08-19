Lake Elsinore Storm Shut Out For Second Time In Homestand

With MLB's #67 ranked prospect, Dylan Lesko, on the mound, the Lake Elsinore Storm wouldn't need to score much to win tonight. However, for the second time this homestand, they didn't score at all.

Lesko finished his night with four innings pitched, 1 earned run, five strikeouts, and allowed just two hits. Kobe Robinson would come in to relieve him in the top of the 5th and he too would keep the game close despite the lack of offense. Robinson would go three innings, allow no hits or runs, and strike out three batters.

At the plate, the Storm weren't as successful. They managed just four hits which was ultimately the same number as the 66ers, however, the Storm had someone in scoring position just twice to Inland Empire's nine. They also had three times as many strikeouts as hits and walked just three times.

Homer Bush Jr collected one of the four hits and also stole a base. He now has five stolen bases in nine games played with an OPS of .837. Samuel Zavala also collected another walk, his California League-leading 87th of the season. No player is within 20 of his lead with the player with the second most having 66 on the season.

The Storm will play a doubleheader tomorrow evening as the weather reports of a tropical storm making landfill come Saturday night/Sunday morning. One ticket will allow you to watch two seven inning baseball games as the Storm desperately need to win both to stay within striking distance of the South's final playoff spot.

