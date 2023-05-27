Ports Top Grizzlies Behind Strong Pitching

Fresno, CA - Ports pitching struck out a season-high 15 batters while allowing just two hits and Bjay Cooke provided a cushion with a grand slam in the eighth inning in a 7-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

Stockton has won four of its last five games and is 8-3 in its last 11 contests.

The Ports (15-28) took the lead in the top of the first inning without recording a hit. With one out Brennan Milone was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a throwing error by Fresno starter Jordy Vargas to put runners on the corners. T.J. Schofield-Sam then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to give Stockton an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second the Grizzlies (22-21) came back to tie the game against Ports starter James Gonzalez. Back-to-back walks put runners on first and second to start the inning, and after a pop out Skyler Messinger grounded a single up the middle to drive in Parker Kelly from second base to tie the game at one.

The Ports came right back to take the lead again in the top of the fourth inning with clutch hitting. After singles by T.J. Schofield-Sam and Jose Mujica and a walk to Bjay Cooke loaded the bases with two outs, Jose Escorche singled up the middle on a 2-2 pitch from Vargas to score two runs giving the Ports a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, EJ Andrews, Jr. cut the Stockton lead in half for the Grizzlies when he hit a solo home run to right field off Gonzalez to make it 3-2.

The Ports got another clutch swing of the bat in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Cooke connected on his first home run of the season: a grand slam off Carlos Torres to center field to extend the Ports lead to 7-2.

Andrews, Jr.'s solo shot would be the last hit for Fresno, as the Grizzlies managed just one baserunner the rest of the way against Stockton pitching, including the bullpen who did not allow a baserunner. Left-hander Garrett Irvin struck out five over 2.1 perfect innings in relief of Gonzalez, and Santos struck out the side in the ninth to end the ballgame.

Gonzalez (1-3) picked up his first win of the season allowing just two runs on two hits in 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Vargas (4-2) took the loss for Fresno surrendering three runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

With three of the first four games of the series in hand, the Ports will go for the series win at Chukchansi Park this weekend starting with game five on Saturday night 6:50 pm.

