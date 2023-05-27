Fresno Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Ports RHP Dheygler Gimenez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

5/27 (Saturday, May 27th) - Cruisin' Around the World - Lowriders de Fresno Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Lowriders Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

CRUISIN' CHUKCHANSI PARK IN OUR LOWRIDERS: The Fresno Grizzlies transform into the Lowriders de Fresno tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second time this season and the first instance at home that Fresno will change into this moniker. The Lowriders de Fresno drove past the Caballos de Stockton 6-4 on May 6th at Banner Island Ballpark. The Lowriders de Fresno are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup", which is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local US Hispanic communities.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the second of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 51-19 (8-8 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 25-5 (3-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

BUGARIN IS ON FIRE: In the month of May, Grizzlies center fielder Jesus Bugarin is batting .318 over 20 games. Bugarin has recorded four extra-base hits (one homer, two triples and one double), scored 12 runs and drove in 11 RBI. He has also swiped four bases and has yet to be caught in the month of May.

RITTER IS RAKING: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in seven categories. Ritter ranks second in extra-base hits (19), tied for second in homers (11), third in total bases (80), third in slugging percentage (.571), fourth in OPS (.969), fifth in RBI (32) and tied for 10th in walks (26). In the month of May, Ritter is batting .310/.393/.577/.970 over 18 games. He has recorded five homers, four doubles, 19 RBI, 15 runs and 10 walks.

STAINE STARTS ON SATURDAY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #26 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 14 games, going 1-0 with four holds and a 1.06 ERA. In 17 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 10 hits and nine walks while striking out 21. Lefties are 0-for-16 with nine punchouts against Ramires this season. The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

NO RUN SUPPORT FOR ADAMS: In seven starts this season, Grizzlies righty Blake Adams has tossed 40 innings, permitting 11 runs (nine earned) on 30 hits and five walks while fanning 50. Unfortunately for Adams, he is 1-3 on the year and has suffered three straight tough-luck losses (0 runs of support). In his last six outings, Adams has received only three runs of support (0.5 runs per game) and in four of those starts, he has not had any run support.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 42% of their runs in innings 7-9 (96 runs of 230 total runs). The eighth inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 40 runs scoring. That is followed by the seventh inning, where the Grizzlies have scored 31 times.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-4), Red (9-7), Black & Gold (2-4), Gray (5-5), Fresno Tacos (0-1), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 28, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

Stockton RHP Wander Guante (0-2, 7.45) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 6.30)

MAY 29, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 1:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.81) vs. San Jose LHP Hayden Wynja (3-0, 5.32)

MAY 31, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-3, 2.03) vs. San Jose RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 1.78)

JUNE 1, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (3-2, 4.09) vs. San Jose LHP Jack Choate (2-0, 2.61)

Transactions:

N/A

Upcoming Promotions:

5/28 (Sunday, May 28th) - Pickle Palooza!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pickle Themed Events Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

