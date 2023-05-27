Ports Power Way Series Win in Fresno

Fresno, CA - The Ports cracked three home runs and held off a late charge from the Fresno Grizzlies as Stockton picked up its second straight series win with a 7-5 victory on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Ports (16-28) got it going right away in the top of the first inning. Colby Thomas reached on a two-base error by second baseman Luis Mendez and moved up to third when Brennan Milone lined a single to left field. Both scored when Henry Bolte launched a three-run homer down the line in left field to put the Ports ahead 3-0 before the Grizzlies were able to record an out.

In the top of the second the Ports added on against Fresno starter Connor Staine. Back-to-back singles by Jose Escorche and Cooper Uhl started the inning and Stockton loaded the bases with one out when Thomas was hit by a pitch. Milone then drove in Escorche from third base with a broken-bat single to left field and Bolte made it 5-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field.

After the Grizzlies (22-22) got a run in the second against Stockton starter Dheygler Gimenez to make it 5-1, the Ports flexed their power muscles twice more to increase their lead. In the top of the fourth, Thomas homered to left center with two outs and nobody on to make it 6-1, and Escorche hit his first home run of the season in the sixth, a solo shot down the left field line to increase the Stockton advantage to 7-1.

The Grizzlies made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh. With Aaron Cohn in from the bullpen, Fresno collected three straight hits to start the inning, culminating with an RBI double off the wall in center field by Kody Huff to make it 7-2. After a walk loaded the bases, Parker Kelly lined a single to left to make it 7-3. Skyler Messinger then followed a lineout with an infield single to bring the Grizzlies to within three, and EJ Andrews lifted a sacrifice fly to center field with the bases loaded to make it 7-5. With two outs and Messinger all of a sudden representing the tying run at second base, Cohn got out of the jam by getting Andy Perez on a groundout to shortstop to preserve the Ports' two-run lead.

Although the Ports were unable to score in their final two at bats, Blaze Pontes retired the Grizzlies in order in the eighth and ninth with four strikeouts to end the ballgame.

Stockton reliever Carlos Guarate (2-3) got the win with 2.1 shutout innings in relief of Gimenez. Staine (2-3) took the loss for the Grizzlies allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over six innings. Pontes picked up his fourth save of the season retiring the Grizzlies in order over the final two frames.

With their second straight series win in hand, the Ports will try to end their trip to Fresno on a winning note in the finale at Chuckchansi Park with first pitch at 1:05 pm.

