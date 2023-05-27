Seven-Run Sixth Gives Quakes Second Straight "W"

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A seven-run sixth sent Rancho Cucamonga to their second straight win over the Lake Elsinore Storm, as the Quakes won a 10-6 decision on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

A throwing error with two outs by Storm shortstop Wyatt Hoffman opened the flood gates, leading to seven unearned runs, as the Quakes snapped a 3-3 tie to take the lead for good and move their lead in the South Division back to 4.5 games.

Chris Newell, who had three extra-base hits on the night, had a two-run triple in the inning and then rode home on a three-run blast by Thayron Liranzo (12), capping the seven-run frame against Storm reliever Fernando Sanchez (2-3).

Rayne Doncon (9) homered in the first, as the Quakes took an early lead. That lead didn't hold, as the Storm rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.

Lake Elsinore caught a break in the seventh, scoring two runs on an error as part of a three-run inning, making it 10-6.

Carlos Martinez came on in the eighth and was lights-out, striking out five of the seven batters he faced over the final two innings to wrap it up.

Rancho reliever Gabe Emmett (3-1) got the win, despite giving up three runs in three innings.

The Quakes (29-15) will look to split the six-game series on Sunday, sending Jared Karros (1-0) to the mound against Storm right-hander Miguel Mendez (0-0) at 2pm.

Kids will "Run the Bases" on Sunday after the game, to celebrate the Memorial Day contest at LoanMart Field. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

