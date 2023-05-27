Newell with the Walk-Off Bomb

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Chris Newell's two-run walk-off homer in the last of the tenth snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the Quakes to their first win of the series over the Lake Elsinore Storm, 10-9 on Friday night at LoanMart Field.

Newell capped a great night with his fourth hit, a 403-foot bomb to right-center with Kenneth Betancourt aboard to help the Quakes move their lead in the South Division to 3.5 games over the Storm. The homer was his league-leading 14th of the year.

Rancho and Lake Elsinore were back-and-forth all night, with the Quakes rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the first, taking a 5-2 lead in the second.

Samuel Zavala's three-run homer in the fourth tied the game and the Storm took a three-run lead with three more in the sixth.

Trailing 8-5 in the seventh, Rancho got two back against reliever Andrew Vail. In the ninth, they got to Dwayne Matos (1-2) for the tying run, as Nick Biddison's RBI single evened it at 8-8.

The Storm got a sac fly from Griffin Doersching in the tenth, taking the lead against eventual winner David Tiburcio (1-0).

Rancho (28-15) will look for a second straight win on Saturday, sending Luis Valdez (0-2) to the mound against Henry Williams (0-1) in game five of the series at 6:30pm.

Fans will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday night, thanks to Tam's Burgers! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

