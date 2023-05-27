Rawhide Score 12 Runs to Even the Series

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Rawhide string together 18 hits and scored 12 runs to defeat the 66ers 12-4.

Every Rawhide batter had at least one hit except for Julio Carrion. Gavin Conticello, who was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and Alvin Guzman both had four hits in the contest.

Armando Vasquez, who relieved the Rawhide starter Jose Cabrera, earned his first win of the season. The left-handed pitcher gave up one run off four hits and two walks. Josh Swales and Alfred Morillo combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

The series is now tied up at 2-2. The Rawhide look for the win tonight in order to guarantee splitting the series with Inland Empire. First pitch is tonight at 6:35 p.m. at San Manuel Stadium.

