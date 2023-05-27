Late-Inning Woes For Giants In 9-2 Loss

The San Jose Giants dropped their second straight game in Modesto with a 9-2 loss to the Nuts on Friday night at John Thurman Field. The Giants took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh before Modesto erupted for nine runs over the next two innings against the San Jose bullpen to run away with the game. The Giants (26-17) and Nuts have now split the first four contests of this week's series.

Diego Velasquez (2-for-4. RBI) singled twice while Carter Howell (1-for-4, 2B) extended his hitting streak to nine games in the loss. San Jose managed only four hits and was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Friday.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when the Giants broke through with a single run. Zach Morgan started the rally by drawing a walk before he was forced at second on Howell's fielder's choice grounder. Velasquez then lined a single to left that saw Howell score all the way from first to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the pitching duo of Jack Choate and Daniel Blair combined to throw six shutout innings as the Giants took a 1-0 lead into the seventh. Choate pitched the first three innings in his start yielding only one hit. The left-hander walked two and struck out four. Blair then begin his piggyback outing with three scoreless innings.

Modesto would rally, however, in the bottom of the seventh. With Blair still on the mound, Gabriel Gonzalez hit a one-out single to put the tying run on base. After Gabe Moncada flied out, Andrew Miller singled and then a Blair wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Freuddy Batista followed with a double to center that scored Gonzalez to tie the game 1-1 and end Blair's night. Julio Rodriguez was summoned from the bullpen, but he promptly allowed a double to Milkar Perez that scored two more runs as the Nuts took a 3-1 lead.

San Jose answered with a run in the top of the eighth, but left the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position as Modesto maintained their advantage. A leadoff walk to Andrew Kachel and consecutive HBP's of Thomas Gavello and Jose Ramos loaded the bases with one out. A passed ball then scored Kachel to bring the Giants within 3-2, however with runners at second and third, Tanner O'Tremba struck out and Morgan lined out to shortstop to end the inning.

The game then got away from San Jose when the Nuts scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth. A walk, a single and a hit batter loaded the bases with none out before Moncada hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. After another walk loaded the bases again, Batista singled home two more for a 6-2 Modesto lead. Perez's RBI double then pushed the margin to 7-2 before Curtis Washington's two-out, two-RBI single capped the scoring for the night as the Nuts advantage grew to 9-2. All six runs in the inning were charged to Rodriguez.

Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse pitched the first six innings with only one run allowed. Reliever Anthony Tomczak was credited with the win after working the next two innings with no hits and only one unearned run surrendered. Blair (4-1) was saddled with the loss after he gave up three runs (all earned) on six hits over his 3 2/3 innings.

Despite the setback, the first-place Giants maintain a four-game lead in the first half North Division race. Fresno (22-21) and Modesto (22-21) are now tied for second in the division with 23 games remaining in the first half.

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 6:05 PM.

