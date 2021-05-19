Ports Start Roadtrip with Takedown of Rawhide

VISALIA, Ca. - Lazaro Armenteros and Tyler Soderstrom each had three of a hits and the Stockton Ports came back from a 3-0 deficit after the first inning to beat the Visalia Rawhide 7-5 on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark for their first series-opening win of the season.

After the Rawhide (1-12) scored three times in the bottom of the first inning off of Stockton starter David Leal, the Ports answered right back with three of their own in the top of the second. With the bases loaded and two outs, Stockton shortstop Robert Puason lined a single back up the middle to score two, and Armenteros followed with a single to left to tie the game at 3-3.

The Ports (5-8) took the lead for good in the fifth. Johswan Wright reached on an infield single with one out, and was driven in by a Tyler Soderstrom double down the right field line to give the Ports a 4-3 lead.

Stockton struck for two more in the sixth on RBI doubles by Brayan Buelvas and Armenteros, and one more in the ninth on a two-out RBI single from T.J. Schofield-Sam.

All told, the Ports collected a season-high twelve hits.

Left-hander David Leal got his first start of the year for the Ports and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings pitched while striking out four. Osvaldo Berrios (1-2) got the win for Stockton with five innings of relief giving up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Neither Ports pitcher walked a batter.

Austin Pope (0-2) took the loss for the Rawhide, giving up four runs (all earned) on six hits in five innings pitched. He walked two and struck out six.

The Ports will go for their second straight win in Visalia when Jose Dicochea takes the mound in game two of this six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm and can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280 or the iHeart Radio app.

