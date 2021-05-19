Storm Lose Slugfest to Ranch Cucamonga Quakes

The Storm are more than familiar with slugfests through their first 12 games of the season and their 13th proved no different. In a 23 hit, 12 walk, and 14 run combined performance with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, they lose their 6th game of the season.

The Quakes took the first lead of the game in the 2nd inning and would never relinquish it. Despite the Storm tying the game in the bottom of the third off of a Euribiel Angeles sacrifice fly, the Storm never got closer than 2 runs following the 5th inning. Although the final score would indicate a game of complete offensive domination, the two teams didn't pick up their offensive production until the aforementioned 5th inning.

The Quakes would pile on 7 runs in just 5 innings as the Storm's relief pitching continues to be a problem.

The Storm would get a rally going in the bottom of the 8th when they would tack on 3 runs but they ultimaately couldn't complete the 5 run comeback. The offensive production began with Jack Stronach's second double of the night which was followed by a Joshua Mears double to score Stronach. The Storm would do the rest of their damage with small ball. Matthew Acosta was plunked by a pitch, Mears and Acosta would then complete a double steal to set up a couple of singles off of the bats of Gilberto Vizcarra and Jarryd Dale which would bring them both across the plate.

In the bottom of the 9th inning they would get the winning run to the plate after yet another base knock and steal from Mears, however, Vizcarra would bloop an easy play to shortstop to end the game.

Game Note: Robert Hassell lll is now in a 13 game on base streak following a single tonight in the bottom of the 7th.

