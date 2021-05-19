Quakes Hold off Storm to End Skid

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Sauryn Lao had a break-out game for Rancho Cucamonga and the Quakes held on late to take Tuesday's series-opener in Lake Elsinore, winning by a final of 8-6.

Lao had three hits and fell a double shy of the cycle, but it was his glove in the eighth inning that may have saved the day for the Quakes, who stopped a five-game losing streak with the win.

Leading 8-3 in the last of the eighth, Rancho saw Lake Elsinore rally furiously against reliever Jose Hernandez. After three runs would score to make it a two-run game, Hernandez gave up an infield single to Euribiel Angeles to load the bases. With two outs, Brandon Valenzuela's grounder to the right side was knocked down by the backhand of Sao. With just enough time to recover, Sao fired to Hernandez covering the bag to end the Storm threat and preserve the lead.

In the last of the ninth, Carlos Alejo got the first two outs, but allowed a single and a walk to bring the winning run to the plate. With runners at first and second, Gilberto Vizcarra hit a grounder to third base, which Brandon Lewis fielded and then tagged the oncoming Joshua Mears to end the game and give Alejo his first save of the year.

Sao got the scoring started in the second, as he tripled and scored on an RBI groundout by Marco Hernandez, making it 1-0.

Quakes' starter Robbie Peto pitched very well in a no-decision, as he gave up his lone run in the third inning, as Lake Elsinore evened the game at 1-1. Peto scattered three hits and the one run, while striking out four over four innings.

The Quakes took the lead for good in the fifth, then poured it on in the sixth, as Lao opened the three-run frame with his first blast of the year against Storm starter Noel Vela (0-1).

Rancho (5-7) will send Hyun-Il Choi (0-1) to the hill, opposite Dwayne Matos (0-0) in game two of the series on Wednesday night. Game time from the Diamond in Lake Elsinore will be 6:35pm.

Next Tuesday, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, as they host the Stockton Ports in the opening game of a six-game home stand. First pitch is set for 6:30pm and limited tickets are available for at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

