Nuts Slam Sixers 14-4 to Open Series

May 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino were dropped by the Modesto Nuts 14-4 on Tuesday at San Manuel Stadium in the first of a six-game set. The Nuts (10-3) have the best record in Low-A West and have now won six straight games.

The Nuts got to Inland Empire starter Jack Kochanowicz (0-1) for a run in the first but onloaded for six in the second and never looked back. Modesto blew up for another five runs in the top of the fifth making it 12-0 after four and a half innings. The 66ers scratched just an unearned run against Nuts' starter Josias De Los Santos (1-1) in the fifth after Caleb Scires reached on an error, moved to third on a single by Kyren Davis and scored on Jeremiah Jackson's sac-fly. The Nuts then led 14-2 until two outs in the bottom of the ninth when the Sixers mustered a five-hit rally that included a RBI single from Jackson and a two-run single from Jose Reyes to push the final to 14-4; Reyes finished with two hits. Modesto shortstop Noelvi Marte dazzled at the plate going 3-for-3 with two singles, three walks, and a two-run homer, his third of the year. He reached base in all six plate appearances and drove in five runs. Cade Marlowe smacked his fourth homer of the season for Modesto in the fifth inning, a three-run shot while Trent Tingelstad and Justin Lavey notched three-hit games for the Nuts. Inland Empire (6-6) catcher Keinner Piña was 3-for-4 in the loss. The 66ers had ten hits in the game, all singles.

The 66ers host the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

