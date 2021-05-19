Grizzlies on Wrong End of 2-0 Pitcher's Duel Versus Giants

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (9-4) saw their six-game winning streak snapped by the San Jose Giants (8-5) 2-0 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Both starting pitchers went six innings, not walking a batter and combining for 13 punchouts.

Fresno righty Mitchell Kilkenny (1-1) pocketed the hard-luck decision after a stellar outing. The Texas A&M product hurled six frames, allowing two runs on six hits. He did not issue a base-on-balls and fanned seven (tied career-high). Blair Calvo and Tanner Propst followed Kilkenny with three scoreless innings.

San Jose starter Ryan Murphy (1-1) received the victory after six frames of scoreless ball. He gave up only one hit and struck out six. Ivan Armstrong (hold) and Chris Wright (save) cleaned up the final three innings for the Giants.

The Grizzlies mustered a pair of hits from Mateo Gil and Daniel Montano. Gil extended his hit streak to a team-high eight contests. The Giants plated both runs in the third thanks to a single by Marco Luciano and a double by Luis Matos. Both squads are back in action tomorrow evening from downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- RHP Blair Calvo (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K)

- LHP Tanner Propst (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Ryan Murphy (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K)

- SS Marco Luciano (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

- CF Luis Matos (2-4, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 19 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Wil Jensen (0-0, 3.86) vs. Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (0-1, 6.35), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is ONE victory shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.

