Motor Made of Marte and Marlowe Manifest Sixth Straight Win

San Bernardino, CA - Noelvi Marte and Cade Marlowe teamed up to drive in eight of the Modesto Nuts' 14 runs in their 14-4 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

In the Nuts' (10-3) sixth straight win Noelvi Marte drove in five runs. He drove home his first run in the first inning with a RBI single. In the second inning, he helped knock out 66ers (6-6) starter Jack Kochanowicz (L, 0-1) with only one out when he plated two with his second hit. Marte's hitting streak is now at ten games. Kochanowicz was charged with seven runs on six hits in 1.1 innings of work.

Cade Marlowe got into the action in the fifth inning when he smashed a three-run homer off the right-field scoreboard.

Marte put the cherry on top when he ripped a two-run homer over the left-field wall. Marte reached in all six plate appearances with three hits and three walks.

Josias De Los Santos (W, 1-1) allowed only three singles over five strong innings of work in his start for the Nuts. The righty struck out seven while walking three. The only run he allowed came in the fifth inning. Caleb Scires reached on an error and scored on a sac fly.

The Nuts continue their six-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

