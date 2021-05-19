Grizzlies To Broadcast Games On KRDU 1130AM

May 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that they have agreed to terms with iHeartRadio to broadcast their games on KRDU 1130AM this season. The station will carry all Grizzlies home games Tuesday through Saturday during the season with Sunday's games available via web stream.

"We're excited to once again share Fresno Grizzlies baseball on KRDU 1130AM with Grizzlies fans throughout the valley," said iHeartMedia Pacific Region President, Steve Darnell.Doug Greenwald, the Grizzlies play-by-play broadcaster since 2003, returns for yet another season with the team and will broadcast all 120 games this year.

"We are thrilled that ALL of Growlifornia can follow along with the Grizzlies, even if they can't make it out to Chukchansi Park," said Grizzlies President Derek Franks. "The commentary and insight Doug brings to the game is unparalleled and I know that all of our fans will appreciate how easy it is to access his call once again this season."

KRDU 1130AM serves the entire Fresno-Visalia market and first started broadcasting in 1947. KRDU also served as the home of the Fresno Grizzlies in 2019. Fans outside of broadcast range can still listen to Doug Greenwald call all the games at FresnoGrizzlies.com throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.