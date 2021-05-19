Grizzlies To Broadcast Games On KRDU 1130AM
May 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that they have agreed to terms with iHeartRadio to broadcast their games on KRDU 1130AM this season. The station will carry all Grizzlies home games Tuesday through Saturday during the season with Sunday's games available via web stream.
"We're excited to once again share Fresno Grizzlies baseball on KRDU 1130AM with Grizzlies fans throughout the valley," said iHeartMedia Pacific Region President, Steve Darnell.Doug Greenwald, the Grizzlies play-by-play broadcaster since 2003, returns for yet another season with the team and will broadcast all 120 games this year.
"We are thrilled that ALL of Growlifornia can follow along with the Grizzlies, even if they can't make it out to Chukchansi Park," said Grizzlies President Derek Franks. "The commentary and insight Doug brings to the game is unparalleled and I know that all of our fans will appreciate how easy it is to access his call once again this season."
KRDU 1130AM serves the entire Fresno-Visalia market and first started broadcasting in 1947. KRDU also served as the home of the Fresno Grizzlies in 2019. Fans outside of broadcast range can still listen to Doug Greenwald call all the games at FresnoGrizzlies.com throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...
Low-A West League Stories from May 19, 2021
- Grizzlies To Broadcast Games On KRDU 1130AM - Fresno Grizzlies
- Grizzlies on Wrong End of 2-0 Pitcher's Duel Versus Giants - Fresno Grizzlies
- Ports Start Roadtrip with Takedown of Rawhide - Stockton Ports
- Murphy Masterful in 2Ã¢ÂÂ0 Victory over Fresno - San Jose Giants
- Motor Made of Marte and Marlowe Manifest Sixth Straight Win - Modesto Nuts
- Storm Lose Slugfest to Ranch Cucamonga Quakes - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Quakes Hold off Storm to End Skid - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fresno Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies To Broadcast Games On KRDU 1130AM
- Grizzlies on Wrong End of 2-0 Pitcher's Duel Versus Giants
- Old Dominion Coming to Chukchansi Park
- Grizzlies RHP Mike Ruff Named Low-A West Pitcher of the Week for May 10-16
- Sunday Sweep: Fresno Brings out the Brooms against VisaliaÃÂ