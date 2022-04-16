Ports Outslug Nuts for Second Straight Win

April 16, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - James Kaprielian struck out six in an MLB rehab start and the Ports hit five home runs as they cruised to a 14-10 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark in downtown Stockton.

After Kaprielian sat the Nuts (3-4) down 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning with a pair of strikeouts, the Ports wasted no time in opening the scoring when Denzel Clarke led off the bottom of the inning with an opposite field home run into the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. A T.J. Schofield-Sam one out single was then followed by Kevin Richards' first home run of the season, a two-run shot onto the berm in right center field to make it 3-0 Stockton after the first.

Two Robert Perez, Jr. solo shots off Kaprielian brought the Nuts to within one at 3 -2, but the Ports (2-5) responded with a six-run bottom of the fourth to blow it open.

Stockton loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a single against Modesto starter William Fleming. Robert Puason then followed with a single up the middle to score two runs, extending the Ports' lead to 5-2. After Clarke reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases again, Max Muncy drilled a grand slam to left center field to make it 9-2 Stockton.

The Nuts got back into the game with four two-out runs in the top of the sixth against Ports' right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in relief of Kaprielian, but once again the Ports offered a swift response. With two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth, Richards lined a single to left to score Clarke, giving the Ports a four-run lead again at 10-6.

The Ports then put the game out of reach with four more runs in the bottom of the seventh. CJ Rodriguez got the inning started with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left center off Nuts' reliever Holden Laws to make it 11-6. After an error, a walk and a groundout, Clarke came to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third and blasted his second home run of the day over the batter's eye in straight-away center field to give the Ports a 14-6 lead.

The Nuts scored two runs in the top of the eighth and two more unearned runs in the ninth to make it 14-10.

Kaprielian (1-0) got the win for the Ports, allowing just two runs on three hits in five innings while striking out six. Fleming (0-1) took the loss for Modesto, giving up a career high nine runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings.

The Ports will try to make it three wins in a row on Saturday night in the fifth of their six-game series against the Nuts at Banner Island Ballpark, with fireworks following the contest. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

California League Stories from April 16, 2022

