Rawhide Fall to Lake Elsinore 15-4

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide lose two in a row for the first time in 2022. The Storm scored 15 runs off 15 hits in the first five innings of play. Joe Elbis, the Rawhide starter, was handed his first loss of the season after giving up five runs in two innings.

The Rawhide had five hits in the game and scored one run in five consecutive innings beginning in the fourth. Junior Franco and Wilderd Patino both had two hits on the night. Deyvison De Los Santos hit his second home run of the season and it was the only extra base hit for the Rawhide in the game.

The current bright spot in the Rawhide pitching staff is Eric Mendez. He threw two scoreless innings for the Rawhide and is the only relief pitcher who has not allowed a run so far this season.

The Rawhide have their first losing streak of the season and the series is tied up at two. Rawhide will look to bounce back tomorrow at 5:05pm in Lake Elsinore.

