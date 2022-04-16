Lake Elsinore Storm Win Big for Second Straight Night

One night after beating the Visalia Rawhide by a final score of 14-3, the Lake Elsinore Storm increased their offensive output by putting 15 runs on the board in a 15-4 win on Friday. The Storm's three wins this season have been by a margin of 33 runs while their losses have come by a margin of just 16 runs.

On Friday, Lucas Dunn started the game with a bang by hitting a three-run triple in the first inning before a single out was recorded. Dunn would then score on a Carlos Luis groundout to start the game at 4-0.

In the 4th inning, the Storm would put the game completely out of reach as they scored 8 runs on 7 hits. More runs and hits than the Rawhide would accumulate for the entire game.

Lucas Dunn and Max Ferguson both had career nights tonight as they were key contributors to the Storm's dominant performance. Ferguson would go 4-5 with 4 runs scored and 1 run batted in. Dunn would go 3-4 with an incredible 6 runs batted in, 4 runs scored, and 1 walk. What was even more impressive about Ferguson's night was that 2 of his 3 knocks were hard-earned triples.

The offense was not the only bright spot tonight. Garrett Hawkins would pitch 4.1 innings give up 2 runs on just 2 hits while striking out 7 Rawhide players. Aaron Holiday, Ben Miller, and Yerry Landinez would pitch 4.2 innings in relief while giving up 1 earned run and striking out 4.

The Storm look to split the series tomorrow night for Saturday Night Storm at 5:05 PM.

