Quakes Fall to IE on Friday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A seven-run eighth for the Inland Empire 66ers ended Rancho Cucamonga's three-game winning streak, as the 66ers topped the Quakes on Friday night by a final of 9-4.

More than 3,700 fans at LoanMart Field saw a good game take a nasty turn for the home team in the eighth, as 66ers' centerfielder Alexander Ramirez slugged his second home run of the game off Benony Robles (1-1), helping the 66ers take a 9-2 lead.

Damon Keith hit a long home run to left field with Alex De Jesus aboard in the last of the inning, helping Rancho to pull within five, but that's as close as they would get, as 66ers' reliever John Swanda (2-0) settled in and went the rest of the way for the win.

Dodgers' reliever Tommy Kahnle made his third rehab appearance for the Quakes, as he started Friday's game. Despite giving up a pair of hits, Kahnle tossed a scoreless inning, giving him three scoreless frames in three appearances.

Rancho (4-3) will look to get back on track on Saturday night, sending Maddux Bruns (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the year. Inland will counter with lefty Mason Albright (0-0), with game time set for 6:30pm.

Saturday is Diego Cartaya poster giveaway and post-game Fireworks, thanks to Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

