Storm Survive Nail-Biter for Third Consecutive Win

April 16, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







After two straight days of massive offensive production, the Storm put up a modest number but still walked away with their third consecutive victory.

Matthew Acosta scored the first run of the game after stealing both second and third base. On the throw to third, Visalia catcher, Shane Muntz, would commit a throwing error that let Acosta come home. Marcos Castañon would then hit the first home run at The Diamond by a Storm player this season to increase the lead to 2-0.

Another Lucas Dunn double would score Max Ferguson, who stole second base following a walk, one of his five stolen bases on the night. Dunn now has 12 runs batted in across just 8 games this season.

A Sheng-Ping Chen double would cut the lead to 3-1 before another Dunn RBI crept the score back to 3 runs. After scoring in the 6th inning, the Rawhide would threaten once more in the 9th. With two men on and no outs, pitcher Keegan Collet would strikeout Glenallen Hill Jr before inducing a game-ending (winning) double play to end the game.

The Storm also had another quality start from their starting pitching as Victor Lizarraga would go 4 innings, giving up only 1 earned run, and striking out 4. 30-year-old, Matt Swilley, was solid once more in a relief appearance. He would strike out two batters in 1 inning while giving up no earned runs.

