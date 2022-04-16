Grizzlies Shutout Giants, 3-0

The San Jose Giants were shutout for the first time this season with Friday's 3-0 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies at Excite Ballpark. San Jose (4-3) has now dropped two straight after winning four games in a row. The Giants and Grizzlies have split the first four games of their series this week in the South Bay.

Four Fresno pitchers - Brayan Castillo, Sergio Sanchez, Joel Condreay and Juan Mejia - combined to record 11 strikeouts without issuing a walk en route to shutting out San Jose. The Giants collected seven hits in the contest, but finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Yanquiel Fernandez led off with an opposite field solo home run to left center. Fresno then stretched their advantage to 3-0 with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Hunter Goodman started the rally with a double before Juan Guerrero beat out a grounder to shortstop for an infield single. After the next two batters were retired, Benny Montgomery bounced a double down the right field line to score both Goodman and Guerrero making the score 3-0.

Castillo worked the first 4 2/3 innings for the Grizzlies yielding only three hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced. Sanchez then pitched the next 2 1/3 innings and managed to keep San Jose off the scoreboard. The Giants' best chance came in the bottom of the seventh as Yorlis Rodriguez singled with one out before Garrett Frechette doubled to put runners on second and third and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Sanchez though came back to strikeout Najee Gaskins and set down Abdiel Layer on a groundout to end the threat.

Condreay pitched the bottom of the eighth for Fresno and surrendered back-to-back two-out singles to Vaun Brown and Aeverson Arteaga, but escaped when Adrian Sugastey lined out sharply to third. Mejia then needed only six pitches - all strikes - to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to complete the Fresno shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

Bednar's Start: 2021 first round pick Will Bednar made his second start of the season for the Giants and pitched four strong innings with only one run allowed. Bednar surrendered two hits - Fernandez's second-inning homer and a bunt single in the top of the third. The right-hander walked one and struck out five, including three straight punchouts in a perfect top of the fourth to complete his outing.

In The 'Pen: Jeremy Walker relieved Bednar to start the top of the fifth and pitched the next two innings with two runs allowed, no walks and four strikeouts. Walker, who was making his season debut, joined San Jose this week on a rehab assignment as he returns after missing all of 2020 and 2021 due to injury. He made six appearances out of the Atlanta Braves bullpen during the 2019 season. Seth Lonsway worked the final three innings for the Giants on Friday and did not allow a run. Lonsway struck out three.

Inside The Box Score: Fresno out-hit San Jose 9-7 ... Yorlis Rodriguez (2-for-4) was the only Giants player with a multi-hit game ... Grant McCray, Adrian Sugastey and Garrett Frechette each hit their second doubles of the season.

On Deck: The Giants and Grizzlies play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Mason Black is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

