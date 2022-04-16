Rally comes up short as 6-run 5th costs Fresno 8-7 against San Jose

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (5-3) were tripped up by the San Jose Giants (5-3) 8-7 Saturday evening from Excite Ballpark. A six-run fifth inning by San Jose doomed Fresno, who held a 4-0 lead prior to the scoring outburst.

In the top of the first, Adael Amador gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead when he blasted a solo shot to right field. It was his first tater of the season and the first run scored by Fresno in the 2022 opening frame. Amador became the first player in the Rockies/Grizzlies affiliation to start off the contest with a big fly.

Fresno expanded their advantage to 3-0 in the third when Warming Bernabel smoked a two-run double to right. Bernabel has now hit safely in all eight games to start his 2022 campaign. In the fourth, Juan Guerrero extended the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to center.

San Jose grabbed control in the fifth with a six-run frame. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks plated the first two runs. Then, Garrett Frechette and Dilan Rosario whacked RBI singles to jump the Giants advantage to 6-4. In the eighth, Abdiel Layer mustered a sacrifice fly and Vaun Brown singled home Alexander Suarez.

The four-run lead was just enough for San Jose in the last inning as the Grizzlies clawed across a trio of runs. Benny Montgomery netted Guerrero with a single to right. Then, a double play provided Fresno another run. Finally, Yanquiel Fernandez spanked a single to score Amador.

For the Grizzlies, the comeback fell just short as the Giants held on 8-7. Both starters earned no decisions despite combining to punch out 10 batters. Fresno righty Victor Juarez lasted four and two-thirds innings, fanning seven. Reliever Tyler Ras (0-1) suffered the loss after not recording an out in the fifth. Luis Amoroso struck out four in two-plus clean frames for the Grizzlies. Jose Cruz (1-0) relished the triumph after all of his outs resulted in punchouts. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow afternoon from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Adael Amador (2-2, HR, RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, SB)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-5, RBI, R)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

- DH Juan Guerrero (2-3, RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Vaun Brown (4-4, RBI, R, HBP, CS)

- 2B Dilan Rosario (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 1B Garrett Frechette (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday April 17 San Jose Giants (Road) Fresno LHP Mason Green (0-0, 7.36) vs. San Jose LHP Matt Mikulski (0-0, 2.25) 1:00 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The leadoff hitters for both squads were not retired in the game. Adael Amador went 2-for-2 with a homer, three runs and three walks while Vaun Brown had reached base all five times (four singles and hit-by-pitch).

