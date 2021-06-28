Ports Edged by 66ers in Series Finale

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. - The Inland Empire 66ers scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Ports' comeback fell just short in a 6-5 Stockton loss in the series finale at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino on Sunday evening.

With the score tied and one out in the sixth, the 66ers (22-25) loaded the bases with one out against Ports' reliever Dallas Woolfolk on an infield single, a walk, and a single to right. Jeremy Arocho then reached on an error by Brayan Buelvas, bringing home a run to give the 66ers a 3-2 lead.

After Woolfolk struck out D'Shawn Knowles, Braxton Martinez hit a double to left-center field to clear the bases and give the 66ers a 6-2 lead.

The Ports (20-28) got right back into the game in the top of the seventh inning. Marcos Brito and Robert Puason led off with a walk and hit by pitch, respectively, and with one out T.J. Schofield-Sam homered to right field to cut the 66ers lead to 6-5.

Stockton threatened again in the top of the ninth when Brito led off with a single and reached second base on a wild pitch. But Justin Courtney induced a strikeout, fly out, and groundout to end the game.

Woolfolk (0-2) took the loss for Stockton, allowing four unearned runs in two innings. Coleman Crow (1-0) picked up the win for Inland Empire in his professional debut despite allowing three runs on two hits in three innings pitched. Courtney picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Despite the loss, the Ports finished their 12-game road trip through Fresno and Inland Empire with a 7-5 record. Stockton will return to action on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series against the San Jose Giants at Banner Island Ballpark, where there will be no attendance restrictions for the first time in 2021. Single game tickets for the rest of the season are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

