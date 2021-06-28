Jairo Pomares Named Low-A West Player of the Week

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants outfielder, Jairo Pomares, was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the Low-A West Player of the Week after his impressive series in San Jose as the Giants took five of six games from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Pomares gives the Giants three straight weeks of weekly award winners and becomes the fourth San Jose Giant to earn a Low-A West honor.

Pomares, a left-handed bat signed in 2018 out of Santci Spiritus, Cuba, joined the San Jose team on June 15 and has made an immediate impact. In his five games played during the week of his honoring, Pomares collected nine hits in 20 at bats, five for extra bases, while contributing seven runs batted in. His three-run homerun on June 24 sparked a huge Giants comeback as the team went on to beat the Quakes by a score of 10-8.

The San Jose Giants embark on a 6-game road trip to Stockton this week, before returning home to Excite Ballpark starting on July 6 against the Fresno Grizzlies. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

