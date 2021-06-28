Ports Stun Sixers in the Ninth

June 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino lost to the Stockton Ports 7-2 on Saturday in a contest that saw the 66ers miss late opportunities to close out a win. The Ports (20-27) sent eight men to the plate after two men were out in the ninth to overtake the Sixers and take a 3-2 lead in a six-game series.

Inland Empire (21-25) pushed a run across in the third to take a 1-0 lead when Spencer Brown singled with one out and moved to second when Jeremy Arocho reached on an error on Ports' first baseman Lawrence Butler. Caleb Scires then doubled home the run against Stockton starter Grant Judkins. The run was unearned and the only tally against Ports' starter Judkins who struck out five while allowing three hits and two walks in five frames. Sixers' starter Robinson Pina was outstanding; the lone blemish on his ledger was Kevin Richards' solo homer in the sixth that tied the game. Pina allowed three hits and two walks with eight Ks in six innings. The Sixers took the lead in the eighth when Scires again came through, this time with a RBI single to center scoring Julio De La Cruz for a 2-1 advantage. Butler doubled to open the ninth against Sixers reliever Dakota Donovan (1-2) but he struck out the next two batters. After Donovan hit Rivas with a pitch Robert Puason hit a chopper to first but beat the play to load the bases and extend the game. Brayan Buelvas then hit a slow grounder back toward the mound but Donovan stumbled on the play and the tying run came home. Joshwan Wright then doubled in three runs to take a 5-2 lead. The Ports added a pair more before it was all over. Pedro Santos earned the win for the Ports to improve to 2-1.

The series concludes Sunday at 5:35 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

