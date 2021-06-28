Grizzlies Host Los Angeles Dodgers Affiliate Quakes for 6-Game Series Starting Tomorrow

June 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies welcome the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to Chukchansi Park for the first time ever, and only time this season, with a 6-game series starting Tuesday. The Dodgers Affiliate holds sole possession of first place in the Low-A West Southern Division while the Grizzlies return home after taking 4 of 6 games from Central Valley rival Visalia. Fresno holds a 19-5 record against Southern Division teams this year and look to extend that dominance this week.

"We are only a few days away from the biggest weekend of the year and I know our team can hardly wait," said Grizzlies President Derek Franks. "The weather is looking great and I can't wait to see our entire community out at the ballpark. We have an amazing celebration planned and know that everyone who comes to the ballpark will have a blast cheering on our Grizzlies. There is truly something for everyone here at Chukchansi Park this weekend!"

The series' promotions include:

- Thursday, July 1 - Safe At Home Awareness Night featuring a Topps Baseball Card Giveaway presented by the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation

- Friday, July 2 - Military Appreciation Night with $10 Reserve tickets available for former and active military members and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Toyota

- Saturday, July 3 - Health Care Workers Appreciation Night presented by Community Medical Centers featuring $10 Reserve tickets for current health care workers and a post-game firework celebration

- Sunday, July 4 - Independence Day and Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino & ABC 30Each of Friday through Sunday's games will not only include fireworks shows, but will also have food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, water slides out at the Splash Park, specialty cocktails, 4th of July team store gear, and more! Fans can purchase tickets to the massive, weekend-long celebration by calling the ticket office at 559-320-8497 or by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.