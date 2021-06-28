Salvador and Guzman Shutout Ports 1-0 in Masterpiece

June 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino received a spectacular pitching performance from a pair of hurlers and downed the Stockton 1-0 in a contest that took just an hour and 55 minutes. Jose Salvador (7IP) and Emilker Guzman (2IP) combined to allow five hits and a single walk while fanning 14 batters as the Inland Empire (21-24) pitching corps secured its third shutout of the season.

The Ports got an outstanding start from righty Jake Walkinshaw as he did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. The 66ers scored the only run of the game in sixth when, with two outs D'Shawn Knowles singled to center. He moved to second on a wild pitch. After Jeremy Arocho drew a walk Caleb Scires smoked a liner up the box. Ports' (19-27) second baseman Joshwan Wright knocked the smash down and scrambled for the loose ball on the infield; Knowles meanwhile, never hesitated from second and outran the perfect throw to the plate from Wright to score the only run of the game. Walkinshaw went 6.0IP with allowing the one run on four hits with two walks and three Ks in a tough-luck loss. Salvador (3-1) was on point throughout the night surrendering five hits in seven innings and finished with 11 Ks, one off his season-high. Guzman finished the game off allowing just a walk in two innings to earn his third save. The righty has contributed in all three of the Sixers' shutouts in 2021. Braxton Martinez went 1-for-1 with two walks and extended his hitting streak to a season-best ten games.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com..

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.