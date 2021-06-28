De Jesus Lifts Quakes to Win in SJ

June 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, CA - Alex De Jesus ripped a tie-breaking double in the top of the eighth inning and Rancho Cucamonga avoided a sweep in San Jose, scoring a 10-5 win over the Giants on Sunday evening at Excite Ballpark.

De Jesus laced a two-run double to right field with one out in the eighth against Giants' reliever Clay Helvey, giving Rancho the final game of the series and an end to their five-game losing streak.

Jonny DeLuca followed De Jesus by lining one over the left-field fence for his eighth round-tripper of the year, upping the lead to 9-5.

The Quakes struck again in the ninth to put it away, as De Jesus came up big again, singling home Jorbit Vivas for a 10-5 advantage.

Rancho had built a 5-0 lead at one point, before the Giants came roaring back to tie the game at 5-5.

Robbie Peto stepped up big for the Quakes, firing four scoreless frames before getting into some fifth-inning trouble. The Giants would get two in the fifth and three in the sixth off the Rancho bullpen to even the game before Rancho finally took the lead for good in the eighth.

Rancho reliever Carlos Alejo (2-0) was strong, earning the win with two hitless innings. Giants' reliever Ty Weber (3-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs over an inning-plus.

The Quakes (24-23) remain in first place with the victory, a game and a half in front of Lake Elsinore, who lost to Modesto on Sunday. Monday represents a league-wide off-day, as the Quakes will then continue their road trip on Tuesday, with the first of six straight against the Fresno Grizzlies. Rancho will send Jimmy Lewis (0-2) to the mound in the opener, while Fresno rolls with lefty Sam Weatherly (2-3), with game time set for 6:50pm.

On Tuesday, July 6th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for another Temblores Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.