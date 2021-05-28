Ports Beat Quakes in Extras to Snap Skid

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Ca.- The Ports pounded out a season-high 13 hits and overcame a game-tying two-run double in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs in the tenth to beat the Quakes 5-3 on Thursday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga, ending Stockton's four-game losing streak.

For the third straight game, the Ports got on the board first, this time with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Robert Puason lined a one-out double to the gap in left-center field and came around to score the first run of the game on a single to left field by Lazaro Armenteros. With two outs, Tyler Soderstrom lined a single to right field to score Armenteros and give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

The Ports struck again in the top of the eighth. Leading 2-1, Junior Perez led off the frame with a double to right field and came in to score on a Lawrence Butler RBI triple down the right field line to make it 3-1.

Entering the ninth with just two hits, the Quakes would rally to tie the game. After striking out the first hitter of the ninth, Ports reliever Jose Mora allowed back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third, and then Brandon Lewis hit a ball off the wall in left to score two runs and tie the game at three. Mora then buckled down to strike out the next two hitters with the winning run on second base to send the game to extras.

In the tenth with a runner starting at second base, Soderstrom delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit, driving a 1-1 pitch to the gap in right-center field to score Brayan Buelvas from second base and give the Ports a 4-3 lead. After taking third on a wild pitch Soderstrom then gave the Ports an insurance run when he beat the throw home on a ground ball to second base in the Quakes drawn-in infield off the bat of Butler.

Jose Mora (1-0) got the win when he induced a game ending double play with the tying run on first base in the tenth. Nelfri Contreras (0-1) pitched the tenth and took the loss for the Quakes.

Ports' starter Jack Cushing cruised through six innings giving up just two hits and one run while striking out a career-high 10 batters. The lone blemish on Cushing's line was a solo home run by Jorbit Vivas leading off the fifth. Brock Whittlesey struck out two in two perfect innings to get the ball to Mora in the ninth.

Soderstrom and Puason each had three hits, while Butler and Armenteros combined for four hits and three RBIs.

The Ports will try to even this six-game series at one game a piece with Jake Walkinshaw on the mound on Friday, first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. All games can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280.

