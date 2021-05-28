Storm Lose Just Second Road Game of the Year

The Storm have been on an unmatched tear during their road series' to start the year. 5-1 in their first road series and, until last night, 2-0 against the San Jose Giants. Last night's lopsided 8-2 affair was the first time that the Storm have been beaten in a way there was very little hope for a comeback in.

This game, for the Storm, was not without its offensive success either. They were able to produce 6 base hits and 5 walks, Robert Hassell lll making up 2 of those hits and 1 of those walks. He now has 6 hits in his last 12 at-bats and 6 RBIs in his last 3 games.

The Storm simply could not push the base runners across home plate with the consistency that they are used to.

One of the big moments of the game was Joshua Mears triple, the best contact all night long, as he was able to knock it to the wall in right-center field and cruise into third without a slide. On the very next play, Mears was able to score after a wild pitch from Giants pitching. Aside from that, the game stayed uncommonly quiet for the Storm. They struck out an incredible 14 times and their only other run was produced by their other top 10 prospect, Robert Hassell lll whose single brought home Matthew Acosta to finalize the score at 8-2.

The Storm look to continue their winning ways at 6:30pm tonight in San Jose.

