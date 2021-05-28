Macko Pitches the Nuts to a 9-3 Triumph

Modesto, CA - Adam Macko earned his second pro win in the Modesto Nuts 9-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide at John Thurman Field on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first, Adam Macko (W, 2-0) walked two and surrendered an RBI double. The Nuts (15-6) starter issued a lead off walk in the third that would eventually score with the help of an error before another RBI double added a run for the Rawhide (5-16). From there, Macko was dominant. The lefty struck out the next four batters in a row on his way to ten Ks and the league lead in strikeouts with 37.

The Nuts' offense came firing out of the gates scoring five runs in the first inning against Rawhide starter Justin Martinez (L, 0-2). Cade Marlowe singled home a run before he stole home as part of a double steal. Cesar Izturis Jr. added a two-run double before Ty Duvall capped the first inning scoring with an RBI single. Justin Martinez lasted just 0.2 innings pitched for Visalia.

Robert Perez Jr. added an RBI single in the second inning. The Nuts plated two runs in the third. Victor Labrada, who reached four times, drove home a run with an RBI single in the fourth.

After Macko, the Nuts' bullpen was lights out. The combination of Kelvin Nunez, Matthew Willrodt, and Nolan Hoffman worked four innings without allowing a hit while striking out seven.

The Nuts look for their second straight win in game four of the six-game set with the Rawhide at John Thurman Field on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

