Grizzlies Snag Another One-Run Win over Sixers

May 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino lost a wild contest at San Manuel Stadium on Thursday 3-2 to the Fresno Grizzlies (14-7). The loss was the Sixers' third straight defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies, each game was decided by one run.

Each club was held down through the first five frames in a pitchers' duel. Lefty Breiling Eusebio was lifted by Fresno with two on and two out in the fifth. Reliever Keegan James (2-0) promptly gave up a single to D'Shawn Knowles but Grizzlies' left fielder Isaac Collins threw out Sixers' baserunner Gustavo Campero at the plate. Fresno finally touched up Sixers' starter Ryan Smith for a run in the sixth on an RBI triple by Collins. It was the only run allowed by Smith (2-1) who suffered a tough-luck loss surrendering the lone run on five hits with no walks and eight Ks. Fresno tacked on a run in the eight and one in the ninth pushing the lead to 3-0. The 66ers rallied in the ninth against Fresno reliever Finn Del Bonta-Smith opened the bottom of the ninth with a strikeout but then gave up three straight singles to Jeremy Arocho, Campero and Jose Guzman to load the bags. Elijah Greene then earned an RBI walk to get the Sixers on the board 3-1. Knowles' RBI ground out made it 3-2 with two outs and runners at second and third. Braxton Martinez, who already had two doubles in the game, then launched a high fly to right center but Fresno centerfield Bladimir Restituyo made a game-saving over-the-shoulder basket-catch to rob the Sixers of a comeback. Guzman and Campero each had three hits for the Sixers. Inland Empire was 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and committed four errors in the loss. Smith retired the first ten batter he faced before Mateo Gil reached on an error; Smith promptly picked him off of first base and faced the minimum batters through four frames for the Sixers.

The 66ers take on the Grizzlies on Friday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

