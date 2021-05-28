San Jose Giants Announce Plans for Full Capacity Crowds

San Jose, CA - The State of California's announcement that after June 15th venues like Excite Ballpark can operate without social distancing has paved the way for full capacity crowds to return in San Jose. Beginning on Tuesday, June 22nd the San Jose Giants will return to full capacity at Excite Ballpark as the team welcomes the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Low-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a 6-game series.

On that June 22nd date, Season Ticket Members will return to their original seat locations and single game tickets will be made available in all sections of the stadium bowl, moving away from pod seating. Group areas will also return to full capacity with no limitations of group size. Please note that home games played from May 28-June 6 will still operate under social distancing and pod seating procedures.

Tickets for all games at full capacity will go on-sale Tuesday, June 8 at 1 PM PDT. The team will continue to encourage advanced ticket sales on sjgiants.com, however day of game tickets may now be purchased at the Excite Ballpark Box Office. Additional details and procedures for June 22nd and beyond are subject to review and approval by the Santa Clara Department of Public Health. Announcements will be made following the June 1-6 homestand regarding all up to date entrance procedures.

"Opening our gates without limitations to a San Jose community that has been so supportive and understanding in our efforts to reopen for the first time in over 20 months is extremely gratifying," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "This June 22 date has been a long time coming, and with the close guidance of the Santa Clara County Health Department and the San Francisco Giants, we look forward to seeing even more fans and energy back at Excite Ballpark."

Promotions for the month of June include Churro Nights, Top Gun Trucker Hat Giveaway and of course Friday Night Fireworks presented by Excite Credit Union. Promotions for the remainder of the season will be announced in the coming days. For more information on ticket packages and group reservations for the season, email [emailÂ protected] or call 408.297.1435.

